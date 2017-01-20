NUPENG Trains Tanker Drivers To Curb Accidents

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) last Tuesday commenced a training programme for no fewer than 4,500 of its members, to reduce accidents on highways.

The National Chairman of PTD, Alhaji Salimon Oladiti, said at the National Safety Training Programme in Lagos that such training of members was a very critical aspect of the union’s goals.

Oladiti was represented by Mr Omogbolahan Adigun, the Deputy Chairman, Lagos zonal PTD.

He said that 100 tanker drivers would be trained by resource persons and the sessions would hold on thrice weekly.

The chairman said 1,500 tanker drivers would be trained in Lagos zone while 1,000 drivers each would be trained in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri zones, making 4,500 altogether.

“Many drivers are involved in road accidents due to lack of training; we are training them in order to reduce accidents on our roads.

“I am so pleased today and can boldly say that the efforts of 2016 have not been in vain,” he said.

According to him, there has been a remarkable reduction in major accidents since the training started.

“It shows our campaign on safety on wheels is yielding the desired results.

“Apart from being tanker drivers, we should also be competent drivers,” he said.

The chairman said the training of the drivers reduced frequent tanker accident by 50 per cent in 2016.

The Lagos Zonal Council Chairman of NUPENG, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, said at the programme that marketers used to organise training programmes for the drivers before the union took it over.

“PTD is our immediate constituency and we need to train and retrain them so that it will reduce the frequent accidents on our highways.

“In 2016, the union trained over 2,000 tanker drivers, and considering the advantage of the training, we are going to train over 4,500 this year,” he said.

Resource persons in the training programme include Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

Others are drawn from the Lagos State Fire Brigade, Federal Roads Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the medical profession.