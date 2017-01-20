New PH Hotel Set To Employ 150 Youth

About one hundred and fifty youth in Rivers State now have the opportunity of benefiting from employment created by a new entrant into the hospitality industry in Rivers State, the Sweez Spirit Hotel.

The Proprietor of the new hotel, Daniel Chimezie Okeke said this at the formal launch of the outfit recently in Port Harcourt.

Okeke said the official opening of the hotel is to make Rivers State unique by presenting the hotel.

He used the forum to also present his new book, titled, “my destiny deal”.

According to him, the issue of unemployment would shortly be a thing of the past.

The proprietor explained that the entrant of the new hotel in Rivers State would address the issue of unemployment, considering the projected number of youths that would be engaged meaningfully.

“Considering the fact that Nigerians need employment as we are already in recession, we need to create employment through human capacity building”, he said.

He explained that it was of essence in making people stand on their feet rather than just giving out money to them.

“This hotel employs more than 150 staff, and it means 150 people in Nigeria are gainfully employed and can take care of themselves and their families”, he said.

The Chief Executive also advised Nigerians not to lose hope in the present economic recession.

He advised young people to be creative in order to bring out their potentials.

“My message to Nigerians is that we should not lose hope as the future is bright, but we should put our trust in God”, he said.

He said the hotel is an international hotel with the trappings of a five star hotel, now in Port Harcourt.