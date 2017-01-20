NAF’s IDP Camp Bombing Requires Independent Probe -PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), has called for independent investigation into the accidental bombing of Rann IDPs Camp in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

The party made the call in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, and made available to newsmen, yesterday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said the PDP was shocked and dismayed at the news of the accidental bombing of the IDPs Camp by the Nigerian Air force jet, on Tuesday, January 17.

He said the investigation would help to unravel the mystery behind the incident, which led to the death of over 52 persons and injured more than 120 others in the camp.

“This is totally unacceptable and we demand a thorough and independent investigation into the matter to unravel the mystery behind the accident.

“The excuse by the Nigerian military that the camp was mistaken to be a gathering of Boko Haram members is a show of unprofessionalism and lack of intelligence regarding operations of such magnitude.

“We are very worried that the military after several successes against the sect in recent times will display such provocative conduct capable of rubbing-off on its past achievements as a professional organisation,” he said.

Adeyeye said that the PDP was of the opinion that the accidental bombing of the IDP camp was a reaction to false alarm and that the military was misled by the informant to cause the killings of those innocent Nigerians.

“Consequently, Nigerian military must talk less on its modus operandi and also carry out sufficient intelligence gathering in order to avoid such costly mistakes in the future.

“While we appreciate that Nigerians are being informed of the operations of the military, it is very important to conceal some vital and critical security information to avoid opponents using such information to infiltrate their ranks.”

Adeyeye added that the military must excuse itself from any form of propaganda and deceit to score cheap political points.

He urged the military to concentrate more on the job of wiping off the insurgency in the North-East and eliminate threat in all regions of the country.

The PDP, however, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima and the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable as we pray their souls to rest in peace.

“We are equally calling on government at all levels to provide the needed support for the injured persons and pray for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has declared that the opposition party is in a better position to rule Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja last Wednesday, when he received syndicate reports of the strategy review committee led by former Information Minister, Jerry Gana, Makarfi said PDP would become the ruling party in 2019 if its members did the right thing.

He said, “It is in the interest of Nigerians that opposition exists and is strong.

“Nigerians will not expect opposition that behaves in unruly manner; one that will be there to talk down on government all the time.

“I think we should not be unreasonable in our opposition. We should use our brains so that when we criticise and bring out alternative ways of doing things, we will convince Nigerians that we are better set of people to rule Nigeria.

“But, if we show that there is no difference, Nigerians will say ‘no, they are birds of the same feather’.

“That is why we must criticise, using our brain to actually connect with Nigerians so that we can convince them that we are what we say we are.”

The former Kaduna State governor advised party members not to withdraw from any opportunity to reconcile with its members.

“We must not close door for reconciliation and negotiation but we must reconcile based on strong position. A unified judgment by court of appeal will place us in good stead,” he said.

On the crisis rocking the party, Makarfi maintained that the party was only waiting for the judgment from the court of appeal in Port Harcourt.

“We are waiting for judgment that will restore hope.

“How the court will restore that hope is for the will of PDP members to be respected, and we are given the legal right for us to go ahead to build a virile party,” he added.