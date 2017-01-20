Monarch Tasks Opobo People On Indigent Children’s Education

The Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, His Majesty King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, has called on well-meaning Opobo people who are in positions of authority to assist the needy in the Kingdom, particularly children whose parents cannot afford to send them to school.

Expressing sadness that a lot of children in the Kingdom are not in school simply because their parents cannot afford to train them, he appealed to the people to while providing for the education of their children to also extend little for the training of poor children.

King Dandeson who said this in his New Year message at St. Paul’s Church, Opobo Town, noted that “you cannot know the potentials in a child except you give the child education”.

He urged sons and daughters of the Kingdom who are in positions of authority to use their positions to better the lots of the people.

King Dandeson who is also the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers noted that the Kingdom is blessed with personalities in all fields of endeavours who can comfortably take up the responsibility of sponsoring one or two children to any level of education.

“let’s try and assist the children of the poor whose parents cannot afford their education. Look around you, you will see them, if you educate one child that is not your child in this community, you have as well helped to educate and develop the Kingdom.

“But when you neglect and refuse to assist the children of the poor today, know it that you are directly or indirectly helping to grooming criminals that would go after your educated children tomorrow when they eventually become important figures in society”, he said.