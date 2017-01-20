Foreign Airlines Reschedule Flights In PH

Two foreign airlines that operate at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have re-scheduled their international flight operations.

The two airlines; the Luftanser airline and the Air France have reduced their operations from four times a week to three times a week and from six times a week to four times a week respectively.

The Tide gathered from the airlines source that the Luftanser airlines which operates international flights to foreign countries including, Chasse-De-gor which now operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For Air France, it was also gathered that the airline now operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sunday to other countries, including Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, some other airlines that had stopped operations at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa have resumed full flight operations.

Some of these airlines include the Aero Contractors Airline, the Medview Airline as well as the Exxon-Mobil flight that operates the Bonny – Eket field from the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Aero Contractors flight operations covers the Port Harcourt – Lagos route, Port Harcourt Abuja as well as Warri in Delta State.

Nevertheless, some air passengers have described the coming back on board of the Aero Contractors airline as a mark of true revival and recovery, and hailed the renewed vigour with which the airline now operates to meet the passengers needs.

Corlins Walter