Ex-TUC Boss Okays Kaduna Airport

Inspite of the mixed-reactions that have trailed the planned use of the Kaduna Airport as alternative airport for Abuja passengers during the temporary closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for rehabilitation work, the former, Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Chika Onuegbu, has said that the use of Kaduna airport as alternative is a welcome development.

The ex-TUC boss who made this known while interacting with airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, noted that Kaduna, apart from being a nearby city to Abuja, also has a speed-rail terminal which Minna, the Niger State capital does not have.

Onuegbu explained that the speed-train which operates from Kaduna to Abuja is very fast and reliable, and can take passengers from Kaduna to Abuja in less than one hour.

“Frankly speaking, and keep politics apart, I think that Kaduna will serve as a good alternative for Abuja air passengers when the Abuja airport is closed.

“In terms of security, speed and convenience, the speed-train will serve very well. There is air conditioner, and no hiccup on the way, and you can get down to Abuja in about an hour from Kaduna.

“Since the Abuja airport needs to be temporarily closed for the repairs and maintenance work the use of Kaduna airport will be good.

“If we have such facility in Port Harcourt here to either Lagos or Abuja, I will make use of it well, and I encourage people to develop that culture, even as the speed-train service expands in the country”, he said.

