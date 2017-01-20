Ebonyi Urges Non-Violence Against Children

Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has warned that violence against children could definitely turn victims against the society in future.

Head of Department, Child Development in the ministry, Mr Godwin Igwe, told newsmen last Tuesday that the negative effects of the acts and psychological trauma some children are been subjected to, could harden their hearts against norms and values of the society.

Igwe disclosed this following an incident of child maltreatment and abuse involving a medical practitioner in the Federal Teaching Hospital, whose name was given as Dr Vivian Eze.

He said Eze brutalised her nine-year-old house help for allowing her little son to wet the floor of her residence with hot water.

“Our ministry was alerted by a good Samaritan from the neighbourhood, who told us that it has become a routine on the victim by beating her.

” To my greatest surprise and disappointment that a child of such age is locked up, inflicted with injuries by a medical doctor and a mother, because of flimsy reasons, not minding that there could be fire out break.

“People who are given licence as doctors should be made to understand that they are trained and licensed to protect, save life but not to subject a child to this kind of treatment.

“These culprits take care of their children but subject others to inhuman treatment ; this is clear that the children who are treated is way, are going to turn against the society in future and eventually become hardened which becomes a problem, ” he lamented.

He called on all relevant agencies to address quickly the frequent occurrence of the act.

“We are asking that all hands must be on deck to see that her life is saved and all other children are not treated this way,” Igwe pleaded.

The victim, Miss Abigail Tersugh, explained that the son to Eze, wet the floor with hot water, which led to the illtreatment.

“My aunty hit me with mop and slippers because her son poured hot water on the floor, and she has been doing this to me,” Tersugh cried.

Officer in Juvenile Welfare Centre of the Nigeria Police Force, Area Command, Abakaliki, Mrs Grace Okoro, said that Mr Fastinus Nwokolo, husband to Eze, who is shielding his wife from facing penalty, would be arraigned for conspiracy, as he refused to provide his wife.

It was gathered that the victim was inflicted with injuries, locked up and starved before she was rescued.