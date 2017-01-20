‘Don’t Link Southern Kaduna Killings To Islam’

The Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs has cautioned Nigerians against linking the recent killings in Southern Kaduna to the Islamic religion.

Vice President-General of the Council and Rivers State Islamic leader, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, also condemned the violence in Southern Kaduna.

Uhor said that the incident in Southern Kaduna should not be generalized as those who perpetrated it might be Muslims, Christians and traditionalists.

He said that making it an Islam affairs was capable of inflaming passion in some quarters, thereby endangering the lives of Muslims across the country.

The Rivers State Islamic leader said that the council aligned itself with the call by the Sultan of Sokoto that, the killings should be properly investigated and those responsible be brought to book as there was no where in the Holy Koran that Allah authorised the killing of innocent persons for any reason.

He said that Muslims in Rivers State were deeply concerned over the allegations by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), a section of the media and some personalities in the society ascribing the violence in Southern Kaduna to Islam, stressing that since the Federal Government has already commenced investigation into the matter, it behoves all Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the investigation before casting aspersion on Muslims and the Islamic religion.

He also said that Muslims in Rivers State would continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding.