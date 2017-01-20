Customs Officers Ignore Directive On Assets Declaration

The directive by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) to all Customs officers to declare their assets in January 2016, has proven to be a huge failure as only 1,191 officers have complied out of a total staff strength of about 17,500 leaving a whopping 16,309 as the number of officers who have not declared their assets.

One year after Ali issued the order the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), said only 1,191 officers completed and returned their forms, indicating that 387 customs, among those administered declined to declare their assets and are still in the service .

Despite the fact that the Nigeria Customs Service boasts of about 17,500 officers, the CCB said it received a nominal role of only 1,598 officers from the customs headquarters. It is not clear why the customs management sent in only 1,598 officers to the CCB for assets declaration.

In compliance with the Buhari administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, Ali had on January 15, 2016 directed all officers and men of NCS to make full disclosure of their assets.

A circular signed by the comptroller and addressed to all Deputy Comptroller General, Zonal Coordinators and Customs Area Controllers gave all officers 14 days to comply with the directives seen by many as aimed at ensuring transparency in the service.

According to the circular, which noted that the 14 days ultimatum would be strictly enforced, the directive was in compliance with “the Bank Employee Declaration of Assets Act Cap BI Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which provided for assets declaration by all bank employees and empowers the president to extend its application to other categories of persons.

But one year later under the current customs administration, 16,309 customs are yet to declare their assets and are still in the customs service headed by Ali.