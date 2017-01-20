Buhari Notifies Senate On Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari has notified the Nigerian Senate of his intention to proceed on a 10-day annual vacation between January 23 and February 6, 2017.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate, yesterday during plenary, Bukola Saraki, Buhari said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be Acting President during the period.

According to the communication from the Presidency , President Buhari ‘s vacation would commence on January 23 and end on February 6.

The letter also stated that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will accordingly act in Presidential capacity until President Buhari resumes work on February 6, 2017.

In Another development a member of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate, Senator Nelson Effiong representing Akwa Ibom South risk losing his seat in the Senate as he at yesterday’s plenary notified the Senate of his intention to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Effiong, then rsised a point.of order to that effect .

In a swift reaction, the PDP caucus in the upper chamber immediately reminded Senator Efgiong of the consequences of his action .as they warned the Senator against losing his seat in the Senate since there was no division in the Peoples Democratic Party as a condition for defection.

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio speaking on behalf of the PDP Senate caucus reiterate that there is no division in the PDP and that the people of Akwa Ibom South will take back the mandate they earlier gave to Senator Nelson Effiong which he enjoys as a distinguished Senator.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja