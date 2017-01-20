Buhari Notifies Senate On Vacation

By admin -
0
55

President Muhammadu Buhari has  notified the Nigerian Senate  of his intention to proceed on a 10-day annual vacation  between January 23 and February 6, 2017.
In a letter read by the President of the Senate, yesterday during plenary, Bukola Saraki, Buhari said  the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be Acting President during the period.
According to the communication from the Presidency , President Buhari ‘s vacation would commence  on January 23 and end on February 6.
The letter also stated that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will accordingly act in Presidential capacity until President Buhari  resumes   work on February 6, 2017.
In Another development a member of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the Senate, Senator Nelson Effiong  representing  Akwa Ibom South risk losing his seat in the Senate as he at yesterday’s  plenary  notified the Senate  of  his intention to defect  to the  All Progressives Congress.
Senator Effiong,   then rsised a point.of order to that effect .
In a swift reaction, the PDP caucus in the upper chamber   immediately  reminded Senator Efgiong of the consequences  of his action .as they  warned the Senator against losing his seat in the Senate  since  there was no division in the Peoples Democratic Party  as a condition for defection.
The Senate  Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio speaking on behalf of the PDP Senate caucus  reiterate that there is no division in the PDP and that the people of Akwa Ibom South will take back the mandate they earlier gave to Senator Nelson Effiong which he enjoys as a distinguished Senator.

 

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR