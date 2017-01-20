Buhari Begins 10-Day Medical Vacation, Mon

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to proceed on a 10 day vacation beginning from Monday January 23 to Monday February 6, 2017.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki during plenary, yesterday, Buhari said the vacation would be a working leave.

The letter indicated that the 10-day period formed part of his annual vacation for 2017.

According to the letter, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is to act as president during the period which Buhari would be away.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom as part of the leave.

A statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina said the president is “on a short leave which is part of his annual vacation.”

It added said that “During the vacation, the president will also undergo routine medical check-ups.”

Our source observed that the president had since the beginning of the week been performing the functions of his office mostly at his official residence located within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, rarely spending dutiful hours in the office.

For instance, it was at the residence that the president received Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, who visited the Presidential Villa about 1p.m last Tuesday.

Clutching a file, the governor was ushered into the president’s office.

Meeting his absence, Ayade was later taken to meet the president at his residence in a waiting SUV.

Since then, the president had not been seen performing outdoor duties.

The last official function outside his residence was at the National Arcade, Abuja during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations last Sunday.

A source said yesterday that the president had been performing the duties of his office, though mostly private.

However, Adesina’s statement added that “In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.”

While away, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would perform the functions of the Office of the President.

The president is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.