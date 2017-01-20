Be Dev-Oriented, Banigo Urges NGOs

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Baigo, has restated the resolve of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to collaborate with organisations that are focused and development-oriented to drive sustainable development in the state.

Banigo stated this when members of Youth Coalition for Good Governance (YCGG) paid her a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Security, Amasenibo Emmanuel Ibama, the deputy governor also said that the government was committed to the welfare of youth in the state, stressing that the Amnesty programme for repentant cultists and provision of micro-credit for youth were efforts aimed at re-directing the energies of youth and empower them economically.

She stressed the need for the youth to look in-ward and harness their God-given potential, to enable them contribute positively to the development of the society.

The deputy governor, who commended the Youth Coalition for Good Governance for its sustained support for the present administration, assured them that the government was ready to partner with the body on issues that would bring about good governance in the state.

Earlier, the state Chairman of Youth Coalition for Good Governance, Emmanuel Hart, had said the body, which was an amalgamation of various youth groups in the state, was aimed at constructively engaging and demanding for good governance, as well as promoting social programmes that are responsive to gender equality.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his people-oriented projects and for initiating the Amnesty Programme to rid the state of crime, and appealed for the inclusion of more youth groups in the policies and programmes of the state government.