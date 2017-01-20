Bayelsa Radio Workers Call For GM’s Removal

Two unions at the Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Yenagoa, last Monday urged Governor Seriake Dickson to remove the General Manager of the radio station, Dr John Idumange.

The workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), called for the General Manager’s sack at their emergency congress in Yenagoa. Their resolution was jointly signed by, the Chairman, Radio Bayelsa chapel of NUJ, Mr Tonye Yemoleigha and, the Chairman, Radio Bayelsa chapter of RATTAWU, Mr Pius Otit.

The moves by Idumange, who was appointed on December 6, 2016, to re-position the station sparked off disagreement between members of the two unions and management.

The unions said, “Following series of actions by Idumange, who was appointed barely a month ago, it remained clear that he lacked direction and needed leadership dexterity to effect any meaningful change.

“The unions are deeply unhappy with the continuous arrest of members of staff by the police over alleged ‘misconduct’. “This was even after a peace meeting presided over by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Talford Ongolo, on January 10 at the Government House, Yenagoa. This is a breach of the peace accord.

“At different times, the unions said they have requested that the general manager should reverse the appointment of junior staff over and above their superiors.

“The unions had equally sought audience with him to discuss pressing issues in order to resolve brewing industrial unrest and rising disharmony and disaffection among workers as a result of his actions. “But, he tacitly declined.” The workers expressed dismay that since assumption of office on December 6, Idumange has yet to convene and preside over any management meeting to get proper briefing on issues before taking actions.

In his reaction, Idumange dismissed the allegations, accusing the unions of being used to sabotage his efforts to reposition the station.

The general manager said that there was no going back on the verification exercise as it was authorised by the supervising Ministry of Information. He said that anyone who did not participate in the exercise would be declared a ghost worker.

“The exercise is not even my brainchild; in fact, my predecessor had compiled a list of over 200 workers for redeployment out of the 346 workforce. “Those who wish to continue working here should participate or risk losing their jobs.’’ he warned.

The general manager said that the senior officials affected by the ongoing reforms were using the unions to resist the reforms.

Idumange explained that the exercise was targeted at ensuring that employees were placed in their fields of study, as well as to fish out those with fake certificates.