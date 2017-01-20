…As Rivers West, AKULGA Vow To Defend Lawmaker

As pleasant reactions continue to trail the emergence of Hon. Benibo Fredrick Anabraba as Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the people of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area and Rivers West Senatorial District have vowed to stand by him.

The leader of the group and Director General of Rivers Ijaw Project, Ibiso Tailor Harry, who stated this at a press conference in Port Harcourt yesterday described as an insult and affront efforts at maligning the Minority Leader, Hon. Anabraba over his election as the Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The group reminded other members of the All Progresives Congress (APC) that the lawmaker stood by the party and its leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi during and after the turbulent periods of the 7th Assembly inspite of all odds.

Addressing journalists, Harry also claimed that Hon. Anabraba is the only APC legislator in the House from Rivers West Senatorial District and should be given the opportunity to serve and project the senatorial district in the political calculations of the state.

Godspower Amadi