2017 AFCON: Spate Of Draws, Low Scorelines Worries Fans

Soccer fans in Ebonyi have expressed worry over the spate of draws and low scorelines recorded at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

Tidesports gathered that after 10 matches so far in the competition, only four wins have been recorded through Cameroon, Senegal, DR Congo and Ghana.

Six draws have also been recorded in the five day-old competition as no match has been concluded with more than a 2-0 scoreline.

Some fans who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Abakaliki expressed regret that the competition was turning into a defensive-minded one which negates the tenets of attacking football.

Chinedu Chukwugbo, a former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper, said that the development painted a poor image of African football.

“An overview of the matches show that the teams are more concerned to get results which make them employ cautious tactics not to concede goals.

“It seems their priority is not to get eliminated and not to be adventurous to score but most of them in tight corners currently have realised that only goals can bail them,’’ he said.

Jacob Udude, a South African-based Football Agent, blamed the development on poor technical abilities of African players and tactical deficiency of the coaches.

“Most of the foreign-based players on parade don’t feature for big clubs in Europe where they are exposed to modern intricacies involved in goal-scoring.

“The few ones such as Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang of Gabon, Sadio Mane of Senegal among others don’t receive the sort of attacking support obtainable in their clubs from their less-fancied national team compatriots,’’ he said.

Chika Nwangele, Ebonyi United FC of Abakaliki Skipper, noted that the situation affected the competition’s standard and renewed calls for its review.

“It is time CAF reviews the period of organising the competition and consider extending it from two to three or four years’ interval such as the UEFA and COPA America competitions.

“This will enable the teams to prepare adequately, eliminate undue club engagement pressure on the players and arouse the desired hunger in all participants to organise and excel at the competition,’’ he said.

A Teacher and soccer enthusiast, Mrs Eunice Ibe, however, noted that it was too early to make conclusions on the competition as it was still in its “early days’’.

“The competition as was the case in the past, may increase in tempo from the quarter-finals and improve in all areas of lapses.