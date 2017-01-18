Police Nab Man For Allegedly Killing Brother

The Enugu State Police command says it has arrested one Leonard Mba, who allegedly killed his brother, Cletus Mba in Onicha Village,Enugu-Ezike community, in Igboeze North council area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, told newsmen on Monday in Enugu, that the incident happened on January 1, at about 4 p.m. He said the homicide section of the command had begun investigation into the case.

“Leonard Mba is now helping the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department in the command in its investigation,’’ he added.

Amaraizu explained that on that fateful day, Leonard Mba, allegedly engaged his brother, Cletus Mba in a fight over a yet to be established issue.

“In the process of the fight, it was reported that Leonard Mba allegedly hit Cletus Mba, his brother, with an object which left him unconscious.

“Cletus Mba was later rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, Ogurute for treatment, and was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctor on duty,’’ he said.

He said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Ogurute-Enugu Ezike for autopsy,’’ he said.