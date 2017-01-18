Organisation Plans Infrastructure Finance Summit On Energy

The Energy Net, an international energy organisation, has expressed readiness to convoke a regional energy infrastructure finance summit to promote the development of energy in the West-African region.

The organisation is focused on promoting power in the globe.

The Net’s African Regional Manager, Valeria Aruffo, said in a statement in Abuja that the summit was due to hold from Jan. 26 to 27 in Abidjan.

According to him, the summit is designed to converge minsters of energy, mines from the region to announce their vision for their countries’ energy sectors.

The regional manager said that the minsters at the summit would join Mr Siengui Ki, the Executive Director, West Africa Power Pool, in providing an update on the establishment of the regional energy market.

Aruffo said that the forum would discuss MOUs focused on pending bilateral energy projects in the region.

The regional manager said that the regional gathering of energy leaders and investors would focus on the opportunities for investments into the West African energy, power and infrastructure sectors.

Aruffo said that the summit would provide a platform for integrated financing solutions and project development in the energy sector.

According to the regional manager, the conference sessions will focus on regional co-operation and power delivery.

Aruffo said that the summit would also discuss the importance of gas in accelerating the pace of regional development and the role of the private sector and innovative methods for project financing.

The regional manager said that the conference would further deliberate on measures to develop off-grid technologies and renewable energy project implementation.

Aruffo said that over 250 participants would attend from West, North and Southern Africa, Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The regional manager said some of the participating power companies and agencies expected to be present would include West Africa Power Pool, Sénélec, CRSE, ANER, ONEE, NBET, Energy Commission of Nigeria.

Others are the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the US. Department of Power and Power Africa, Aiteo Power Infrastructure and real state.

Aruffo also announced the official endorsement of ONEE and a high-level delegation from Morocco led by Abdelmalek Kettani, Ambassador of the King to Cote d’Ivoire.

“Energy Net is delighted to confirm the participation of Hon. Patrick Sendolo, Minister of Mines, Lands and Energy of Liberia and H.E. Prof. Alpha Oumar Dissa, Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso,’’ Aruffo said.