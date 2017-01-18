NBA Condemns Kaduna Killings …Tasks FG, Kaduna On Peace

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the gruesome murder of some Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, and charged the relevant authorities to institute probe into the killings.

This is contained in a statement signed by its President, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He described the development as part of a series of attacks and disturbances in different parts of the country, urging relevant authorities to ensure that the culprits are punished according to the law.

Mahmoud insisted that there could be no justification for the wanton termination of the lives of innocent souls and destruction of property.

The NBA boss noted that the carnage was nothing but a violation of human rights of citizens living in the community.

He urged the Federal Government and Kaduna State Government to ensure that a lasting solution to the crisis was achieved as soon as possible, in fulfilment of their responsibilities to protect lives and properties.

“The NBA wishes to remind all authorities that security of lives and property is the primary purpose of government.

“Yet peace and security have continued to elude us and have remained a raging issue on the front burner of national discourse.

“We commend the recent efforts of the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government, in tackling the security challenges facing Southern Kaduna.

“We urge the governments to spare no efforts at restoring peace, security, law and order in the affected communities.”

Mahmoud admonished all security agencies drafted to the scene to be professional and abide by all rules of engagement.