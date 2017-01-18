NAGAFF Appeals To NPA For Cargo Village

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has appealed to the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) to provide a cargo village around the ports for the use of its members.

The Deputy National President of the association, Mr Increase Uche, made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

He said the village was necessary to provide a working shelter for freight forwarders who were always hanging around the ports to transact business because there were no offices for them.

Uche said the village would also stop the indiscriminate parking of vehicles by members around the ports, as the facility would provide them a space to park their vehicles.

“We are appealing to NPA to provide a Cargo Village around the port to enable our members transact their businesses conveniently in a decent place that would also enable us to park our vehicles.

“As of now, our members hang around the ports because we do not have free access to the ports.

“We believe we are critical in the maritime trade and that we operate more conveniently in an organised place, “ he said.

Uche urged the NPA to interact more closely with freight forwarders on their business challenges and how the maritime trade could be improved.

He urged the NPA to resuscitate the defunct” Ports Stakeholders‘ Forum” in order to achieve greater synergy among the critical stakeholders in the maritime industry.

The deputy national president commended the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Usman, for her interventionist strides since she became the Head at NPA, pledging the support of NAGAFF for her to record even more achievements.