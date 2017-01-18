Manchester United may be set to break the world transfer record for the second summer in a row.
Manager Jose Mourinho will pay £100 million ($121.3 million) for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, according to a report in Britain.
Griezmann, 25, won the Golden Boot as top scorer at UEFA Euro 2016 with six goals. The Frenchman has been to two Champions League finals with Atletico Madrid.
Mourinho broke the world transfer record for Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016 in a £89 million ($108 million) deal.
The Portuguese needs a long-term successor to 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Premier League’s joint leading scorer this season.
But any deal for Griezmann, who is close to Pogba, will almost certainly break the £100 million barrier for the first time in history.
Mourinho To Break World Transfer Record Again
