Lions Club Holds Hunger Relief Programme …Feeds Destitutes

The New Garden City Lions Club, Region I, District 404A2 Nigeria, at the weekend, embarked on its programme christened “Hunger Relief Project” aimed at feeding destitutes.

The programme, which took place at Genesis Fast Food, Waterlines saw a considerable number of destitutes in Port Harcourt being fed free of charge by the club.

In an exclusive interview with The Tide, president of the club, Lion Prince Nwosa, said the aim of the “Hunger Relief Project”, was to reach the destitute at their point of need.

We are Lions Club, an international service organisation, the biggest organization in the world. Today is our Hunger Relief Project day. We plan to put food on the table of those that are in need of food, those that are hungry, to make them feel the warmth of international organizations like ours”, he said.

He stated that Lions Club was all about service to humanity in all spheres of life with the sole purpose of making existence easier for humanity.

“The whole goal is to ensure that those that have little can deprive themselves and give to those that do not have at all.

“That is why if we can feed ourselves three times a day, we can deprive ourselves that one meal and give to those who can’t afford a meal”, he said.

On her part, Chairperson of the “Hunger Relief Project”, Lion Sarah Walter George, explained that the Hunger Relief Project was the club’s programme for December 2016 and January, 2017.

“Every year we carry out projects for December 2016 and January 2017. Our project is to feed the hungry. We call it Hunger Relief Project.

“So, today, the Lions Club, Port Harcourt, New Garden City, in Region One, we have decided to carryout our project to feed the street kids that do not have the opportunity. We are here to give food items to the destitute on the streets”, she said.

Sogbeba Dokubo