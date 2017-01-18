Landlord Docked For Hacking Tenant With Cutlass

A 72-year-old landlord, Chilaka Onyema, recently appeared in Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly using cutlass to inflict wounds on his tenant, Christopher Ede.

Onyema, a resident of No. 5 Onyema St., Alagbado, Ikeja, Lagos, is facing a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 5 at his residence.

He said that the accused assaulted Ede, by using cutlass to inflict injuries on his forehead, shoulder and left finger.

“Ede said that he was coming back from work when he saw the landlord quarrelling with the new tenant in the compound.

“The complainant said that when he tried to settle the dispute between the duo, the landlord took a cutlass and used it to inflict injury on his forehead.

“Ede said that when he tried to collect the cutlass from Onyema, he (Onyema) also used it to cut him on the shoulder and left finger,” Unah said.

The prosecutor said that the complainant reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The landlord, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Section 171 prescribes three years imprisonment for assault, occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, A.O Gbajumo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 bail and one surety in the like sum.

The magistrate said that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case has been adjourned to February 8 for further hearing.