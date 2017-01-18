Interior Decorator Offers Home Maintenance Tips

An interior decorator, Mrs Abiola Mark, has given tips on effective ways of maintaining the homes.

In an interview with The Tide correspondent, Chief Executive Officer of Titan Décor, a Port Harcourt- based interior and outdoor decoration outfit, Mrs Mark stated, that many people contemplate on how to maintain the beauty of their homes and save time and money”.

“People generally clean the easily seen parts of the house, forgetting that those hidden areas could harbour all manners of creatures including reptiles”, she said.

On house cleaning, Mark, advised home owners to draw up daily, weekly and monthly schedules on how to clean the house and be sure to follow up this schedules to the letter, pointing out that the end result will make you happy.

She also said effective cleaning of your homes, helps keep moths, ants, rodents and webs, as well as mosquitoes away from your houses.

Another tip to maintaining a comfortable home, according to the decoration specialist, is adequate ventilation.

She said, keeping the windows and doors shut all the time is not a good practice, saying, keep windows and doors open for several hours a day to let out smoke and fumes in order not to discolour the paint or wallpaper in your house”.

On energy consumption, she said it is advisable, “to keep off heat and unseen ultraviolet rays, and change from light bulbs that produce light by heating a filament to energy bulbs, which even last longer, though they are a little bit more expensive”.

She stressed the need to cultivate the habit of turning off any bulb not in use at every given time and also turning off all appliances anytime you are going out of the house. “This will prevent electrical fires and help prolong the life span of your appliances.”