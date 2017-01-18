Group Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides In Ekpeye

A non-governmental organization, the Obuzor Vanguard, has described the recent approval for the reconstruction of some roads in Ekpeye Kingdom by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike during a recent visit to Ahoada, as a welcome development.

Speaking through its Leader, Hon Ikechukwu Obuzor, the Vanguard said the Odiokwu-Anwunugbokor-Ubeta-Odiereke Road, Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba-Ozochi Road, Ahoada-Ekpena Road and Ahoada-Odiemerenyi-Ihugbogo Road are deliberate policies of the Wike-led administration to open up the economic space for business to thrive in Ekpeye communities.

Obuzor, a former caretaker committee chairman of Ahoada West LGA, said the rehabilitation of the roads will no doubt reduce the sufferings faced by Ekpeye people.

The group also commended the governor for approving the remodelling of County High School, Ahoada, noting that the upgrade of the school will raise the standard of education in the area.

The organisation while commending the state chief executive for upgrading the stool of Eze Igbu Akoh to a second class status, appreciated the efforts of the Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu representing Rivers West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, for facilitating the development of Ekpeye nation.

The organisation attributed the lack of development in Ekpeye to neglect by past administrations, stressing that the emergence of our in-law as governor was divine.

It called on all Ekpeye people, irrespective of political affiliations, to increase their support for the Wike-led administration, saying that “the area has never had it this good in the past.”

According to the group, the donation of a 30-Seater coaster bus for Ekpeye Youth Congress was first of its kind in the history of the youth group

While praying God to grant the governor more wisdom, boldness and protection to deliver on his promises, the group urged the governor to continue blazing the trail despite the distraction and evil plans of the APC-led Federal Government against Rivers State.

The NGO promised to continually give 100 per cent support to the governor even as it looks forward to organizing a grand reception for the governor and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom Wike, in appreciation of God’s gift to Rivers people.

It called on Rivers people to rally round and give Governor Nyesom-Wike the desired support to actualise his vision even as the people of Ekpeye await the flag-off ceremony of the projects approved in the area.