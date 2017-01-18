Expert Tasks Politicians On Prudence

A policy consultant, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has called on political office holders at all levels in the country to be prudent in the management of resources at their disposal.

Obaze, a former Secretary to Anambra State Government and the managing director of Selonnes Consults, a policy firm, made the call in a statement.

He said that the purpose of governance was largely to provide a good life for the citizenry.

According to him, the masses have not fared well in Nigeria due to economic hardship and an unfair political space.

Obaze urged both the federal and state governments to strive to fulfill their promises to the people which they could not meet in 2016.

He said in spite of the progress in Anambra, there was still much to be achieved, adding that there should be massive investment in infrastructure to drive development.

“On the cusp of another year, 2017, we are called to reflect on our good fortune in seeing another year and our recognition of the shortcomings of the past year.

“As a people and nation, we remain conversant with the prevailing challenges and unmet needs that abound at the federal, state and local levels.