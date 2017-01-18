Expert Tasks FG On Ajaokuta Steel Firm …Wants Presidency To Play Pivotal Role

A Management Consultant, Mr Emmanuel Shaibu, has called on the Federal Government to bring Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd,(ASCL), directly under the Presidency for effective control and supervision to curtail administrative bottlenecks.

Shaibu, who made the call at the launch of his Book, title, “Understanding Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd, in Kogi State” on Monday in Lokoja.

The author said that the move would enable the President to directly supervise the project and ensure its timely completion.

He further said that this was the only way the completion and operationalisation of the steel project could be realised.

The management consultant recalled that the project was directly supervised by former President Shehu Shagari between 1982 and 1983, during which he personally paid monthly visits to the project to monitor progress of work.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to renew the contract with the original builders of the steel plant, Tiaj-Prom-Export (TPE) of Russia.

Shaibu said that this would enable the company to come back and complete the job he said had attained 98 per cent completion before the company left Nigeria in 1984.

“Good enough, the Russian Tiaj Prom-Export (TPE) has declared its readiness to come back, if invited.

“The company has been part of our country’s journey in steel development, with the strong determination and political will being exhibited by the present administration, there is hope.

“The Federal Government should try by all means to provide funds to renew the contract signed with M/S Vo. Tiaj-Prom-Export (TPE) and not concession agreement.

Shaibu also stressed the need to diversify the national economy to steel development, agriculture, mining and education.

He expressed optimism that the move would transform the nation from an oil-dependent and low level agriculture-based economy to modern industrial economy.’’

Speaking in similar vein, Chief Nuhu Audu, former General Manager (Management Services), ASCL said the country had no option than to choose the path of industrialisation through the completion and operation of the steel plant.

This he said became necessary “now that our oil boom has turned to oil doom”.

Audu stressed that the steel industry must be nurtured to maturity before being thrown into the competitive business world to fend for itself.

Audu said, “Building a steel plant is a commendable, patriotic effort on the part of the Federal Government.

“So, the talk of privatisation and commercialisation should not arise in the case of Ajaokuta and other steel plants in Aladja, Oshogbo, Jos and Katsina.”