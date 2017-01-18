Ekiti Gives Agencies Seven Days To Quit Property

The Ekiti State Government has issued a seven day ultimation to all Federal Government agencies occupying property belonging to the state government to comply with government’S directives of either buying the properties they are currently occupying, pay rent or quit.

Reacting to a news report that the Ekiti State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other federal ministries and agencies were evicted from their various offices, the government, said yearly budgetary provisions are made for payment of rent by FG agencies, which have no permanent offices across the 36 states of the federation and wondered why those agencies would occupy state-owned property without paying rent for 10 years.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Public Communication and News Media to Governor Ayodele Fayose, Lere Olayinka, said some agencies have purchased the property they occupy, while others like the National population commission (NPC), have promised to pay.

The statement noted that, “as at today, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) have paid N5.5 million and N10-8 million respectively for outright purchase of the property they are occupying .

The statement explained that even the NSCDC has already offered to pay N18 million instead of the N27 million it ought to pay”.

However, the statement says, “the Nigerian Prisons Service, which is occupying property valued at N108 million is insisting that it would pay and we have given a 7-day ultimatum for all the federal agencies to either purchase the properties, pay rent or quit”.