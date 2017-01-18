Edo ADP To Train 711 N-Power Extension Workers

The Edo State Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) says it has concluded arrangement to train 711 Federal Government’s N-Power extension workers deployed to the state.

The ADP Programme Manager, Mr Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, told newsmen in Benin that the training was necessary because most of the extension workers were not agriculture professionals

Aikhuomobhogbe said that only 82 of the 711 extension workers deployed for the programme were professionals, while the rest had other educational backgrounds.

“So, we need to train them for one or two months, so that they will be able to deliver proper agricultural services to farmers.

“Training is a continuous thing in ADP, but we are going to embark on a rigorous one for the new extension workers, so that they can fit into the programme,” he said.

The programme manager expressed happiness over the number of workers deployed for the programme in the state, noting that before now there were only 35 extension workers in the state.

Aikhuomobhogbe added that the ADP was making efforts to identify new areas in the sector that would create jobs for the teeming youth population in the state.