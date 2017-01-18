Corporate Bodies, Others Urged To Invest In Sports

Corporate bodies and individuals with means have been called upon to show more interest and participate in the development and promotion of sports, especially at the grassroots level in Rivers State.

This call was made at the weekend by Chief Diamond Tobin-West who organized the just concluded One-Day Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike Wrestling Championship 2017 between Team Rivers and their Bayelsa State counterpart in conjunction with Rivers State Ministry of Sports.

Making the call during the championship, Chief Tobin-West said that wrestling and swimming were the main traditional sports of the area and that there was need for renewed focus and efforts towards them so that the comparative advantage the area already has in the country would be sustained.

Thus, he challenged companies and individuals in the State to pick at least a sport of their choice, develop and sponsor same to a level where it can be beneficial to the youth and state.

He also urged the Ministry of Sports to engage in periodic talent hunt through schools and the local government areas in order to unearth budding talents consistently.

The former wrestler, who is now the Amanyanabo of Okpo Community in the State said that he was motivated to rejuvenate wrestling because of its dwindling fortunes in the state where it was in danger of going into oblivion.

In the championship proper, which was keenly contested in the presence of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and other dignitaries, Team Bayelsa emerged winners with three gold and one silver medals, while Team Rivers secured one gold and three silver medals.