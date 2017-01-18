Breast Cancer: Mrs Ayade Harps On Mammogram Screening

Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Linda Ayade has urged women to get a mammogram screening often in order to know their breast status whether or not there are signs/symptoms of breast cancer.

Speaking at a breast cancer programme recently in Calabar, Dr. Ayade represented by the Commissioner for health Dr. Inyang Asibong said that the mammograms (a breast cancer detective machine),have been known to detect 90-95 per cent of breast cancer maintaining that the key to fighting cancer is early detection.

Ayade a averred that were breast cancer to be detected early, treatment would be easier as well as money and life saved.

According to Ayade a report from cancer Research UK, raleable that 14.1 adults world-wide were diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and in the same year, 8.2 million people died from the disease, 4.7 million males and 3.5 million females in Nigeria, the cancer mortality rate has tripled with about 100,000 now recorded cases of cancer yearly while there are about 2 million recorded cases on ground.”.

Ayade stated further that the report indicated that 40 per cent of cancer cases in the country occur in females, with breast and cervical cancer topping the list and urged all women to take mammogram screening seriously to save their lives.

She pledged her commitment as a medical practitioner to the fight against the disease as well as championing it through her non-profit organization, Mediatrix Development Foundation (MDF) assuring that the State Health Insurance Bill that was signed into law in September, 2016 by the State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, would help to reduce the cost of medi-care for cross Riverians and its residents.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Aency, Dr. Betta Edu, revealed that a cancer Foundation Centre has been laid in the state and appealed to the women to take advantage of the centre and get themselves screened of breast cancer on time so as to prevent the disease.

“The Ayade care/Health Insurance Scheme was poised to deliver quality accessible and affordable health care delivery including kicking out cancer in Cross Rivers State”.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar