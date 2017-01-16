Wike Signs N470bn Budget Into Law

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has signed the N470billion 2017 Appropriation Bill into law after it was passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, with a pledge to implement it to the letter by making funds available to all tiers of government.

He also assured that the budget implementation will accelerate development in the state.

Giving his assent to the 2017 budget at the weekend in Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for always placing the interest of the people above other considerations.

“You passed the budget on time so that the state government will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State.

“I sincerely thank the state lawmakers for supporting the Executive Arm to provide basic infrastructure to the people of the state”, Wike remarked.

He reiterated the quest by his administration to ensure the diligent implementation of the 2017 budget in line with the tenets of the New Rivers Vision.

Stressing that funds meant for other arms of government will be released as scheduled the governor added ”The Executive Arm of government will continue to cooperate with other arms of the state government to develop the state”.

The governor assured the state lawmakers that his administration will remain focused, despite the undemocratic actions against the Rivers people.

Also speaking, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, lauded Wike for providing the right leadership for the state.

He said that the 2017 budget will intensify the transformation of the state.

He said: “This government means well for the people of Rivers State. We will continue to give the governor the required support for the development of the state”.

The signing of the budget into law was witnessed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the former acting national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, state lawmakers and members of the State Executive Council.

A breakdown of the 2017 budget indicates that the total projected capital expenditure is N329 billion, representing 70 per cent, while N141billion is proposed for recurrent expenditure.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government had last December, presented a budget of N470billion for the 2017 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for consideration, and passage.

The 2017 budget is christened; “The Golden Jubilee Budget For Accelerated Development.”