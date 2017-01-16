‘We’ll Touch All Communities With Roads’

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has revealed plans by his administration to ensure that different communities feel the impact of the state’s celebration of its Jubilee Year trough roads’ construction.

Wike gave the hint during inspection the reconstruction of internal roads in Ogbunabali, Second Nkpogu Bridge and the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

He said: “This is our Jubilee Year and we must give the people reason to celebrate “.

The governor said that the reconstruction and expansion of the Ogbunabali internal roads became necessary because the community was abandoned for decades, despite being hosts of the Old Government Reserved Area and Government House.

He said it is unfortunate that the people of Ogbunabali are getting good network of roads at this time.

Wike noted that his administration resolved to give the people of the area a sense of belonging by embarking on the road projects.

He commended the contractors for the high quality work going on at Ogbunabali, and directed them to ensure that the roads are delivered before March ending.

“Ogbunabali hosts the Old Government Reserved Area (GRA), but the roads of the area have been neglected for years. We resolved to make them feel the impact of government.

“I am happy with the reception that we received in Ogbunabali today. People are happy with the reconstruction of the roads. This is what spurs us to work harder”, the governor said.

He reiterated that his administration will remain focused to deliver democracy dividends for the people.

Wike was accompanied on the inspection tour by the state Chairman of Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri, two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi and Victor Ihunwo.