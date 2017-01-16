Senate Leader Reassures On Unity, Peace In Senate

The new Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), said yesterday, that with his emergence recently, the animosity which had characterized the 8th Senate, which was inaugurated June 9, 2015 has been nipped in the bud.

Lawan noted that the atmosphere was tensed soon after the emergence of Dr Bukola Saraki as President of the Senate when members of the Senators Unity Forum, (SUF), alleged injustice and felt that things must be put in their proper perspective, adding that now that there was compliance, there will be unity and peace in the Senate where the lawmakers will now focus on real legislative activities.

He said: “The 8th Senate started on a shaky foundation. This Senate will end on a solid, stable and successful foundation. On the part of the SUF, we were never personal, we only felt that what ought to have been done was not done and if there is compliance now, there will be no animosity.”

Addressing journalists, Lawan, who disclosed that he had no knowledge of his party and Senate decision to replace him with the immediate past Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, said what took place was an act of God, just as he called on his colleagues to cooperate with him in his new assignment to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He further called on his colleagues on the need for collaboration to make life better for Nigerians by improving on security and ensuring economic growth.

The Senate had on Tuesday adopted the change in the leadership of the APC in the red chambers as it affirmed the replacement of Senator Ndume with Senator Lawan as the Senate Majority Leader.