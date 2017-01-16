Rivers POWA Assures Widows, Orphans Of Support

The Rivers State chapter of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) led by the wife of the Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Juliet Odesanya, has hosted a get together for police children, orphans and widows in the command.

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, last Wednesday, quoted Mrs. Odesanya as saying that the party was only intended to give the widows and orphans a sense of belonging and to reassure them that all hope was not lost.

She promised to provide empowerment for the widows through trade, skills acquisition, soft loans and scholarships for the children of officers who died in the course of serving their fatherland.

According to her, “this is in line with the mission and vision of the National President of POWA, Princess Asmau Ibrahim Idris.”

The statement indicated that the event was well attended by children from all the police barracks in the command.

Also, senior police officers, friends of the command and clerics were also in attendance.

The high point of the event was the distribution of 30 bags of rice, one live cow, wrappers, bags of salt, cartons of Indomie, school bags and exercise books and different gift items.

The Commissioner of Police, Francis Odesanya, represented by DC State CIID, Felix Vwamhi, promised to support POWA to realise their policies and programmes.

Also speaking at the event, Apostle Eugene Ogu of the Abundant life Evangelical Mission, promised to sponsor five children up to university level.

The event ended on a promising note as the children and widows were visibly happy with their new mother with whom they see new hope.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana