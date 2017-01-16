Rivers 2017 Budget: Don Seeks Improved Tax System

A Professor of Economics and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Okechukwu Onachukwu has advocated improved tax earnings in Rivers State to raise revenue for effective implementation of the 2017 budget.

The Professor of Economics made the call during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, shortly after the signing of the 2017 budget by Governor Nyesome Wike last Thursday.

He advised the State government to strengthen its taxes in the hospitality sector.

“Apart from the statutory allocation, there are other areas the government can raise money because you have several hotels.

“If you go back and categorise these hotels and tell them to pay for every room rented by a customer with an extra payment and gather such extra fund as for the state it will go along way in swelling the purse of the government, he said.

According to him, in Dubai, for every hotel room a customer stays , they pay extra money that goes to the government.

He explained that when such funds are paid to the government according to the category of the hotels, the charge though not too significant on the customer, but when gathered it can make something meaningful for the state government to ward driving its capital projects.

Onachukwu also called for periodic audit of companies operating in the state as a way of increasing the revenue base of the state.

“We need to also look at the current tax system and see how we can do periodic audit of companies in the state to ascertain the level of their tax compliance obligations” he said.

He decried a situation whereby companies pay the same amount of tax every year without a system put in place to know if they made profit to such tax payments.

“We need to know when they have hired more people, when their assets have increased in order to ensure that those who do not remit should do so as at when due,” he said.

The varsity don further said that the 2017 budget would boost the economy of the state if the government raises the revenue to finance the budget..

“There is a zeal by the state government to provide infrastructure particularly for roads, education and health and the idea is that when these infrastructure are provided, it will allow businesses to thrive in the state”, he said.