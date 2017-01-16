Rangers Sign Six New Players

League Champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu, on Saturday unveiled six new players, who are billed to join the team for the 2016/2017 football season.

The players unveiled included: Abdulafeez Awakan, Fortune Omoniwari, and Chizoba Amaefula.

Others are: Charles Helong, Daniel Etor and Ugwu Uwadiegwu.

Speaking after the unveiling in Rangers’ Camp Emene near Enugu, Rangers’ Coach, Imama Amapakabo, said that the club would unveil another additional five players soon.

Amapakabo noted that the club retained 24 of its old players for the new season.

He noted that the new players would add bite to the club’s goal-post, defence, midfield and attack lines.

“With these new and experienced players; Rangers will be at the best of its games and ensure that the expected winning streak is maintained.

The coach assured the teeming fans of Rangers that the club would not disappoint them in the 2016/2017 season.

Tidesports recalls that five of the players are from clubs within the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Abdulafeez Awakan and Fortune Omoniwari were previously with Akwa United FC of Uyo; Chizoba Amaefula was previously with Abia Warriors FC; Daniel Etor was previously with Enyimba FC of Aba and Charles Helong was previously with Giwa FC of Jos.

Rangers FC will be representing the country in the 2016/2017 Confederation of African Football (CAF) championship.

The club will also defend its NPFL title and participate in the Federation Cup in the current football season.