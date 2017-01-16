PHCL Second Round Games: Panthers, Whales CC Defeat Opponents

Panthers cricket club of Port Harcourt at the weekend defeated K-11 cricket by six (6) runs in one of the second round fixtures of the ongoing 2016/2017 Port Harcourt Cricket League (PHCL) played at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)cricket pitch.

The first match saw Panthers scoring 96 all out in 18. Lovers and Dormotimi Ere of Panthers was awarded man of the match with 18 runs.

Also, Benvic Cricket Club scored 112/5 in 20 overs in their first innings with Whales C. C. (cricket club).

With the second inning Whales scored 113/3 in 17.3 overs.

However, Whales Cricket Club walloped Benvic by seven (7) wickets while the man of the match award was awarded to Danladi Isaac of Whales Cricket Club for his 40 runs knock.

It would be recalled that Whales Cricket Club defeated Benvic Cricket Club by 27 runs in first round ending match.

While K-11 Cricket Club defeated panthers cricket club by four (4) wicket at their first phase ending game on the 7 of this month at the UNIPORT cricket venue, Choba.