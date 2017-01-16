NSCDC Boss Warns Oil Thieves …Arrests 400 In Rivers

The Rivers State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned oil thieves and pipeline vandals to leave the creeks and integrate themselves into the society.

NSCDC’s, new commandant in the state, Mr Mohammed Lawal, gave the warning last Thursday during his resumption of duty as the state commandant.

Lawal vowed to build on the foundation laid by the outgone commandant remarking that the command, was known for its excellent performance in the fight against oil theft and pipeline vandalisation in the state.

He said: “What I am going to do is to build on the foundation the former commandant had laid. She has built a very solid foundation. During her period, many arrests were made, no rancour. So I am going to build on that foundation”.

The outgone state commandant, Mrs Helen Amakiri, disclosed that over 400 suspected oil thieves and pipeline vandals were arrested in Rivers State within the past two years.

He also revealed that NSCDC in the state secured about 44 convictions within the period, noting that the command had sensitized the people of the state on the dangers of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

Amakiri however regretted that more convictions would have been secured, but for the vacation by the court.

She said: “I want to say that we have been able to sensitise the people in Rivers State on the illegalities of oil theft, pipeline vandalism. That is the core of our mandate in Rivers State. Where the national resources are found in the state, it is not for them to tamper with it and begin to deal in it illegally without any licence”.

While expressing gratitude to all the officers and men of NSCDC, Rivers State Command, Amakiri expressed confidence in the new commandant who was taking over from her, to make more arrests and also secure more convictions.

Chris Oluoh