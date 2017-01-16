N-Power Programme: Jigawa Recrutis 2,300 Teachers

The Jigawa State Government says it has recruited 2,300 teachers to teach in basic schools under the N-Power programme of the Federal Government.

Alhaji Salisu Zakar, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this recently in Dutse in an interview with The Tide’s source.

Zakar explained that those recruited would be trained in their various senatorial zones and posted to primary and junior secondary schools in their localities.

“Our state has key into the Federal Government’s N- Power programme and we shall utilise it effectively, especially in the area of education,’’ he said.

He said that 265 members of staff of local government councils with educational qualifications had been converted to teach at basic schools.

According to him, the measure is designed to address the shortage of teachers in primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

The chairman hinted that the government would still employ 4,500 teachers as promised by Gov. Muhammad Badaru, to fill in the gaps of inadequate teachers.

Similarly, Zakar stated that 1, 200 teachers working with SUBEB that had first and second degrees had been sent to secondary schools to teach.

“Recently, we made special request to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to post 2,500 corps members to our schools to address our critical needs in Mathematics, English Language and Sciences and 1,000 had so far been posted to our schools.

“All these steps had been taken to bridge the gap and ensure effective and quality teaching in our basic schools,’’ he added.