Lions Club Plans e-Library For PH Poly

The Lions Club, New Garden City Region I District 404A2 Nigeria has stated that it seeks to build an e-Library for the Port Harcourt Polytechnic in Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

President of the club, Lion Prince Nwosa stated this at the weekend during the club’s “Hunger Relief” project which was aimed at feeding destitutes on the street.

Speaking in an exlucisve interview with The Tide, the president said the proposed e-Library project is one of the club’s numerous projects aimed at improving the lives of people in its host environment .

According to him, all the club requires to build and equip the library is partnership with the institution in terms of provision of space on which to erect the building.

“We are partnering with them (management of the Polytenic, if they give us a space, we will put an e-library in place that will serve students of the school and those that are outside”, he said.

Explaining what an e-library entails, Lion Nwosa said “an e-library is essentially a library that does not have phsycial books, that people can come and download books that would help them in their course of study”.

He stated that the project is expected to be completed in six months, precisely between January and June, 2017.

Other education enhancement programmes embarked upon by the club, he said, include provision of exercise and text books to schools, as well as monitoring to ensure that the schools have competent teachers.

This is in addition to other humanitarian services rendered by the club, which include provision of health services.