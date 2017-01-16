Group Advocates 150% Special Levy On Tobacco Products

An Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has urged the Federal Government to immediately impose a minimum of 150 percent special levies on all tobacco products as a means of raising revenue while also reducing the consumption and health impacts of tobacco use in the country.

The group stated this on Thursday in a statement signed by its media head, Philip Jakpor reaction to the newly-announced import duties on tobacco products said the new policy falls short of recommendations by public health experts but instead incentivizes local consumption of the deadly product.

Jakpor in the statement believes that on the surface the new policy looks promising but a deep analysis shows it offers subtle protection for local tobacco companies which already controls 90 per cent of the Nigerian market and will now produce more to addict the youths.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun had, in a circular to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) two weeks ago, announced a raise of import duty on tobacco from 20 per cent to 60 per cent. Other products that also had their duties reviewed upwards are imported rice, sugarcane, cassava products and salt, among others.

In reaction to the announcement, ERA/FoEN Deputy Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi said: “We commend the listing of tobacco among luxury goods deserving higher duties. We however feel that the measure falls short of what is needed to reduce consumption of tobacco products instead it further cushions the local environment for production and consumption

“We have consistently urged government to look the way of special levies, high excise and high duties on tobacco products, only a consolidated tax regime and the complete removal of all incentives and grants could end the indirect subsidy on smoking by the Nigerian government.”

Oluwafemi explained that government decision to leave out locally-produced tobacco from the high taxes or levies regime is an indication of disconnect between the Ministries of Finance and Health and would be counter-productive as other tobacco companies would start considering building new factories in Nigeria to produce their lethal products to worsen the current health burden of the nation.

He added: We are also worried that the new circular ranks tobacco with rice, salt, medicine and other daily needs. Tobacco is not food. Tobacco is not just a product but a lethal one that needs special attention.”