Don Faults Police Panel On Rivers Rerun

The panel set up by the Inspector General of Police to investigate the outcome of the National and State Assembly rerun elections in Rivers State has been faulted by a sociologist and Assistant Director of Claude Ake School of Government, Dr Sofiri Joab-Peterside.

The university lecturer, who also doubted the authenticity of the voice alleged to have been linked with the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, argued that such may be a violation of the privacy of any person, and wondered how the governor’s voice was tapped and leaked to a media house.

Speaking in a phone-in radio programme organized by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Joab-Peterside said the way and manner the panel was constituted falls short of public expectation and betrays the confidence of the people.

He pointed out that the recent dismissal of six policemen attached to the governor, further betrays the aim of the panel, emphasizing that, “the nature and manner these officers were dismissed were suspicious.”

While arguing that the police authorities have the right to investigate its men based on its code and ethics, he however, reasoned that it was hastily done without thorough investigation thereby putting the whole scheme to question.

Joab-Peterside, who is a researcher and social critic, also accused the security agencies of failing to meet public expectation, since they were accused of aiding the opposition to manipulate the elections in most parts of the state.

He also argued that the decision by the state government to refuse participating in the panel will further mar the outcome of the panel report, as he stated that the failure of the police authorities to respond to the petition and pleas of the state governor before the elections, may have led to loss of confidence by the state government on the independence of the panel.

The sociologist was of the view that, “the political situation in Rivers State is such that if the police is not careful, they can begin to go outside the mandate that was given to them.”