Cycling Association To Introduce Monthly Competition – Coach

The Lagos State Cycling Association, said yesterday, that it would introduce monthly competitions among cyclists in order to promote the game in the state.

The Head Coach of the association, Lateef Oloko, made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Oloko said that the competition, which would be tagged: “Lagos State Cycling Championship”, would feature cyclists across Local Government Areas in the state.

He expressed the hope that the planned competition, when operational, would help strengthen the game and attract more youths to the game.

“We want to promote the game of cycling among youths in the state and encourage others, who are willing to be cyclists.

“We want to expose talents and revive cycling, so that we can participate in different competitions.

“Many people believe that cycling is a difficult game, which they cannot do. So we want to clarify this notion by introducing a monthly competition to promote the game,’’ Oloko said.

He disclosed that the association had not participated in any competition in recent times.

Oloko said that the objective of the competition was to develop cyclists for both national and international competitions.