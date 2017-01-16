Customs To Enforce New Ban On Vehicle Importation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reiterated its readiness to enforce the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders despite the National Assembly’s objection to the Federal Government’s policy.

In a statement issued on Friday and singed by its acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Joseph Altah the NCS said that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) has directed the services compliance team and federal operation units to join the land borders team to tackle violators of the new policy.

Attah explained that over 10,000 vehicles are reportedly trapped within 10 days of the policy enforcement, stressing that vehicles properly imported through the land boarders between January 2014 and December 2016 were only 209,691 with N38.5 billion paid as duty, while the service seized a total of 5,998 with duty paid value at N10.2 billion.

The statement added that the service anti smuggling squads would ensure total blockage such that no desperate vehicle importer can smuggle any trapped vehicle.

He said the policy will ensure that vehicles are channeled to sea ports to suppress smuggling and create business and job opportunities with the emergence of bonded car parks in the country. He said that the benefits to be derived from the policy further include emergence of bank branches, and mechanic villages around the bonded car parks to create more jobs, optimal use of port facilities resulting from high vehicles cargoes, higher revenue for government and promote collaboration for agencies, vehicle licensing and security agencies.

He added that statistics has shown that more than 90 per cent of vehicles imported to neighbouring countries are normally on transit to Nigerian market, maintaining that although duty rates for vehicles at both land borders and seaports are the same, some, importers exploit the informality of land border trade and smuggle through the porous borders.