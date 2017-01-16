Battle For Soul Of Rivers, A Generational Struggle -Tam-George

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George, has made it crystal clear that the battle for the soul of the state is a generational struggle.

Speaking at George-Ama community in Okrika Local Government Area, during a reception and award ceremony organised in his honour, Tam-George urged the people of the state to “throw their unflinching support” behind Governor Nyesom Wike.

The commissioner explained that the state was passing through a challenging moment, which requires the “vigilance of every well-meaning Rivers person.

“The opposition party is not in any way interested in the well-being of this state, but only concerned about how to drain the treasury and impoverish the people,” he said.

“The people need to protect the state from the unprecedented political fundamentalism of elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The battle for the soul of Rivers is a generational struggle that must be won to save the state from the claws of political predators,” he stated.

Tam-George said he was honoured by the decision of his people to confer on him the title of the ‘Amaberi of Dokube Royal House of Okrika’, adding that the recognition would spur him for greater service.

Tam-George also called on the youth to work hard and rise to the fullest use of their potentials to impact positively on their individual lives and society in general.

Earlier, Head of the royal family, Akuro Richard George, said the event was a unifying factor and mark of reunion among the people.

He said the community had taken it upon itself to show appreciation to eminent sons and daughters of Dokube Royal House who have contributed enormously to the development of family.

He lauded Tam- George for the “professionalism he has brought to bear on the job since assumption of office”, and also emphasised the need for the people of Wakirike to live in peace and harmony irrespective of their differences.