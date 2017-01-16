Ayade Promises To Pursue Industrialisation Agenda

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has promised to pursue with vigour, his administration’s industrialization agenda by ensuring the actual commencement of the construction of the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 260-kilometre Calabar-Bekwarra-Katsina-Ala Super Highway in 2017.

Ayade, who spoke in his New Year message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, said the focus of his government in 2017 would be to increase the momentum of economic activities in order to create more jobs.

According to the governor, “As we step up effort at industrializing the state in 2017, we will pursue with vigour the commencement of the construction of our signature project, the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 260-kilometre Calabar-Bekwarra-Katsina-Ala Superhighway.”

Ayade said in line with the cardinal focus of his government, “We will continue to make the people the priority of our administration by ensuring the prompt and regular payment of salaries as well as ensuring the overall welfare of the citizenry.”

He said: “Even as we renew our commitment to offering our sincere and dedicated service to the state, we cannot but count on your support and cooperation for us to realise our vision for our dear state.”

The governor particularly thanked Cross Riverians for their massive participation in all the policies and programmes of his government, especially the just concluded Calabar Festival.

He assured them of a much better bigger and bolder festival in 2017.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar