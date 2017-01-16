Arrested INEC Staff Confirm APC Ties With Police – PDP

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, Chief Felix Obuah, has observed with grave concern the persistent assaults and unwarranted actions of the police and some security agencies on its members, the state governor, leadership and candidates of the party before, during and after the just-concluded legislative re-run elections in the state, believed to be carried out in clandestine alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

Obuah noted that even though this unholy alliance is no longer a secret to Rivers people, the APC has extended its venom on 21 of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff who served as electoral officers during the December 10, 2016, re-run elections with arrest and detention, for allegedly not cooperating with them to rig the re-run elections.

Worried over this ugly development, the PDP has condemned such action, calling on the authorities to do the proper thing to avert total breakdown of democratic standards and processes in the country.

The PDP further urged the APC to desist forthwith from collaborating with the police and other security agencies to subvert the democratic process.

A statement signed on behalf of PDP chairman by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said, “It is worthy to note, after listening to the APC reaction by the APC Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, to our statement on the condemnable arrest and detention of the INEC staff, that the Police High Command is taking instructions from the APC leadership and government at the centre, as the Rivers APC press statement has clearly indicted the party’s connivance with police in the whole process.”

According to the PDP, the APC statement reads; “…that they (the APC) are sure those arrested will confess and name those who compromised them over the December election”.

The PDP noted that with the allusion, “the APC in Rivers State now act as the official police image-maker.”

It argued that “the APC comment puts no doubt on the fact that the party is working with the police and directing them on whom to arrest. But of more concern and dangerous is a situation where the Nigerian Police under the current IGP has now inarguably become an arm of the APC. This is a real threat to the survival of the nation’s democracy and peace in our dear state.

“Another serious cause of concern and pointer to the truth about this police – APC common understanding is the frequent visits by Rivers State APC chieftains to the Inspector General of Police’s Office in Abuja, and persistent boast by leaders of the APC of using the powers, including the police force, under their control to achieve what they want in Rivers State, as long as the Muhammadu Buhari government remains in the saddle.

“This, to us, is unhealthy, and should be checked accordingly, as we suspect the visit is, among other things, to influence the conduct of the police activities and to cause security breach in Rivers State, to justify their push for the truncation of a performing government in the state, even though they cannot achieve it.

“The PDP in Rivers State would continue to toe the part of peace, non-violence and civility in all of our undertakings in dealing with these matters and subsequent ones as they unfold, even as we appeal to all Rivers people and men and women of conscience to remain resolute and pray for God to touch the heart of those who want to destroy the state for their selfish aim to desist and join in the development revolution and wind of peace that the Governor Nyesom Wike–led PDP government has offered in Rivers State.”

The state PDP chairman, therefore, called on the APC to stop dancing in the ring of illusion, and face the turmoil in the APC as well as the mindboggling allegations by members of the APC against its Chairman, Dr Davies Ikanya.

Obuah also urged the IGP to be aware that ‘government goes, and government comes’, warning him to remember that whatever one does, there is a day of reckoning.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana