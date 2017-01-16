APC Can’t Take Over Rivers – Maeba

Senator Lee Maeba says efforts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forcibly take over power from State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will fail.

Senator Maeba who represented Rivers State East Senatorial District at the 6th Senate urged the APC to desist from working to take over Rivers State forcefully as it would not succeed.

The former lawmaker in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend blamed the crisis in the state on what he described as political fanaticism and an attempt by the APC led federal Government to take over the state by manipulating the masses.

He warned of grave consequences if President Muhammadu Buhari continues keeping quiet while a component of the country that produces about half of its resources is in turmoil.

He said the way out of the violence taking place in Rivers is for the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief, to call the security agencies to order.

According to him, “All these things are happening because a former governor of the state, who is now an APC chieftain, wants to put a successor in Rivers and he couldn’t in 2015; so he is looking for every way to do it in 2016. In fact, they wanted a state of emergency in Rivers.

“At what point does a President watch one very important component of a nation going into crisis? And this was a crisis caused by human desperation, crisis caused by political fanatism. Three elections have been held and they lost all, so what else are they looking for?, asked.