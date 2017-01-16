2017 Budget: SDP Hails Wike, RVHA

One of the opposition political parties in Rivers State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has commended the executive arm of Government for signing the 2017 budget into law.

The State Chairman of the party, Engineer Joshua Worlu who made the commendation also pledged that the Executive should fully implement the budget which is expected to improve the state’s infrastructure.

Engineer Worlu who is also the Deputy Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC ) in Rivers State commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for its speedy passage, adding that this trend would ensure early planning for executions of projects.

The Party chairman commended the lawmakers for considering every single detail on the documents before its passage, adding that the cooperation between the two arms is a welcome development.

While hailing the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Rivers State House of Assembly, Worlu said he believed that all relevant processes enshrined in the constitution were duely followed.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike on Saturday signed the 2017 budget While submitting the budget to the Governor, the leader of the House, Hon Martins Amawhule hinted that the House considered every single detail in the bill before its passage.

According to him, “All relevant processes were strictly followed in line with the constitution”.