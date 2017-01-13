You’re Biased …Wike Tells Police Panel On Rivers Rerun

The Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun set up by the Inspector General of Panel has been accused of bias by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Wike, who received the panel on a courtesy call in Government House, Port Harcourt last Wednesday, said that it was established by the Inspector-General of Police with a predetermined motive, with the aim of assisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Election Tribunal and at the same time indict the government.

It is against this backdrop, he said, the state government has challenged the setting up of the panel in court, with the Chairman of the panel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damian Okoro as one of the defendants, insisting that the state will not participate in the activities of the panel.

The governor said that the panel was biased with an agenda targeted at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its members, while shielding policemen used by the APC to commit electoral fraud.

He said: “I must tell you with all honesty that my people and I will not participate in the sitting of this panel. We have challenged the setting up of this panel in court.

“Let there be a judicial pronouncement on this matter. It will enrich our jurisprudence. This panel has not shown us that it will not be biased”.

He added: “All these activities are orchestrated so that APC will use the materials there-from at the tribunal.

“Even you as the chairman of the panel cannot say from your conscience that you are not biased.”

The governor regretted that the Police High Command attempted to deny video evidence of the invasion of Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre by Akin Fakorede and his SARS personnel.

He also wondered why the police have refused to make public how DSP Mohammed Alkali was killed, simply because the person indicted was a commissioner in the administration of former Rivers State governor, and now Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

Wike noted, “the same Akin Fakorede, who was caught on video after he invaded the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre is the one who is arranging witnesses for the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police.

“Nobody is investigating the case of Rivers APC printing fake result sheets which the police is trying to sweep under the carpet.”

He wondered why the Inspector-General of Police set up a panel, when he had already made conclusions as demonstrated in his letter to the Rivers State governor.

Wike said the Inspector-General of Police knew those who perpetrated the crime during the rerun legislative elections, and yet went ahead to set up a panel.

“We believe that the panel has already taken a decision. We are convinced that the essence of the panel is to witch-hunt our people and we have evidence to show. We cannot because of one man’s interest, destroy the state.

“Already, you have dismissed policemen attached to me without even hearing from me. This is the same panel that claims it is investigating the conduct of all policemen during the rerun legislative elections “.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun, Mr Damian Okoro, had said that the panel was in the state to interface with the governor on what transpired before, during and after the rerun elections.

According to him, the panel would also examine the role of security personnel during the rerun legislative elections.